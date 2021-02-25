2/25/21 NXT UK Report

– NXT UK opens up with a video package on the tag team title match tonight as Pretty Deadly will challenge Gallus for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

– Commentators tonight are Nigel McGuinness & Andy Shepherd as they welcome us to the show at BT Sports Studios in London. Francesca Brown is ring announcer for the evening.

***Match #1: Xia Brookside defeated Nina Samuels. (Samuels must become Xia’s personal assistant for a full month).

– Backstage we see Gallus preparing for their match tonight. A vignette for Trent Seven airs as he speaks on how the pandemic has changed the world, he brings up how hard he is training because the juice will be worth the squeeze. After the break we see Sam Gradwell challenging Ilja Dragonuv next week. Also Meiko Satomura will challenge Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Women’s Title.

***Match #2: Tyler Bate defeated Bailey Matthews with the Tyler Driver ’97. (This was the debut in NXT UK for Matthews, who is the son of William Regal).

– A video package for the newly signed Devan Edecek (formerly known as Metehan & Lucky Kid) airs as he’ll be making his debut soon. Joseph Conners begins to get interviewed but then Piper Niven interrupts, she strikes Conners but then Jinny attacks her from behind. She demands a match with them two but Sid Scala says he can’t make that match. She grabs Jack Starz and says he’ll be her partner so make the match. We then see Pretty Deadly preparing for their title match later tonight.

***Match #3: Aoife Valkyrie defeated Lana Austin. (Austin is a well known name in the UK scene, so hopefully a future signing here).

– In two weeks Tyler Bate will go up against Dave Mastiff. Also the same show we will see Jinny & James Conners vs. Piper Niven & Jack Starz. We see Xia Brookside being asked how she’s feeling, she says that she is good but I don’t know about her though, we see Nina Samuels struggling with Brookside’s luggage. Next week Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter. Next up a video package airs on the title match between Kay Lee Ray & Meiko Satomura. Supernova Sessions will return next week as Tyler Bate will be a guest on the show.

***Match #4: Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker) defeated Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) to win the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.