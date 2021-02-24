Tony Khan teases big AEW Revolution Surprise

AEW booked a Face of the Revolution ladder match for their March 7th pay-per-view, but Tony Khan might keep fans waiting when it comes to that final spot.

During a recent interview Tony Khan stated that they will have more qualifying matches, but one spot will be left empty. He didn’t hint at a debut, but he did say that he has a good idea who could fill that spot.

“So I’m having a qualifying match this week, I’m planning another one the next week, and then there’s another spot. I haven’t decided what to do with it yet. I have an idea and I think I know who might be pretty good for it. So people might have to wait until Revolution to find out who the last person in the Ladder match is but there’s definitely going to be some exciting qualifying matches the next couple weeks.”