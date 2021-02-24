Sting fully cleared to return to wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan has said during an interview with PWInsider.com that Sting has been fully cleared to wrestle, reacting to questions about the powerbomb that Sting took on last week’s Dynamite.

“He’s been cleared, he’s been fully cleared. He’s been training with Darby and sparring partners and he’s been fully cleared to wrestle,” Khan said, adding that in training, Sting had been practicing receiving a powerbomb.

“At that point when he’s taking them in training, it’s time for the live crowd. So he was completely cleared to do it and wanted to do it and he wanted to get out there and wrestle,” Khan continued.

Sting has not wrestled since 2015 where he last stepped in the ring against Seth Rollins at the WWE Night of Champions pay-per-view. In that match, Sting was seriously injured and later announced his retirement.

Khan noted that with Sting cleared to wrestle, now all bets are off and he expects Sting to have a great performance at the Revolution pay-per-view.