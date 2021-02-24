NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be headlined by the long awaited non-title No DQ match between Karrion Kross and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. If Escobar no-shows, he will be stripped of the title and suspended indefinitely by NXT General Manager William Regal.

Adam Cole is also set to appear on tonight’s show to explain why he recently attacked Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s NXT show:

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-title match

* Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro

* NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match

* Adam Cole will explain why he attacked Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor

* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

