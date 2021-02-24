New WWE Performance Center class announced

The latest WWE Performance Center Class has been officially announced.

WWE announced today that the largest class of recruits in company history has reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to begin training under their WWE NXT contracts. This class includes the most female recruits of any class with 10. There are 8 male recruits for a total of 18.

The class includes Rick Steiner’s son Bronson Rechsteiner, college football standout Parker Boudreaux, former Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, NXT’s LA Knight, AQA, Anthony Henry, Harlem Bravado, NXT’s Zoey Stark, Christian Casanova, NXT’s Gigi Dolin, Drew Kasper, NXT’s Cora Jade, Blake Christian, Matrick Belton, Camron Branae, Joe Ariola, Avery Taylor, and Karissa Rivera.

It’s worth noting that Sareee was not announced for this class. Sareee reportedly signed with WWE about a year ago and has remained in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PWInsider reported earlier today that she has just arrived in the United States, but there’s no word on why she wasn’t announced.

Stay tuned for more on the latest WWE Performance Center Class. Below is WWE’s full announcement with details on each recruit: