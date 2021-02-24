Melina Perez Never Re-Signed with WWE

Melina has cleared up those reports that she was re-signing with WWE, acknowledging that there were talks between them but nothing made official. The former champion spoke out late last year to deny reports that she had signed a new contract to return to the company, and explained the whole thing in a recent interview with WrestleTalk.

“It was talks of [a return],” she said. “Talks of seeing if it was possible and all that stuff. Everyone made such a big deal out of it. I was in talks with [WWE], but I never signed a contract, there was nothing going on. Just ‘hey would you consider, would you be open?’. I’m like ‘hell yeah’. Well it turned out I have like a bad knee, and I can’t wrestle.”

She went on to add, “Who knows if I didn’t have a bad knee if they would have signed me? Or you never know, if I had a good knee they wanted to see if I was open to it, but probably not get signed. That’s just the way wrestling is. It’s never a guarantee.”