LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package to hype Karrion Kross vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in the non-title No DQ match.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We go right to the ring.

Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis is crawling into the ring as Alicia Taylor does the introduction. We see The Way backstage now – NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano with Austin Theory, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. They all head to the ring for this non-title match. Lumis stares them down and fans boo them.

Fans chant “Johnny sucks!” as the bell hits. Gargano charges but Lumis raises a fist and he puts on the brakes, going to the mat in terror. Lumis crawls but Gargano unloads with forearms. Lumis with a big right hand to keep Gargano out on the floor while Lumis stands tall in the ring. Gargano comes in with the slingshot Spear but misses as Lumis crawls under the ring. The rest of The Way looks under the ring but Theory spots him, right behind Gargano. Gargano turns around and gets rocked as Luis takes control.

Lumis works Gargano over in the corner. Lumis runs into boots but then hits a Thesz Press and right hand for a pop. Lumis with a big knee drop for a 1 count. Lumis with a big suplex, pumping Gargano in the air, then dropping him back to the mat for a pop. Gargano goes to the floor for a breather as Lumis stares him down. Lumis follows and Gargano rams him back into the edge of the barrier. Gargano then levels Lumis at ringside and mounts him with right hands as the referee counts. Gargano breaks the count and goes for a running kick but Lumis ducks. Lumis then picks Gargano up and launches him into the edge of the apron.

Lumis rocks Gargano as the referee counts. Lumis throws Gargano back in the ring. Theory approaches Lumis but puts on the brakes as Lumis stares at him. Indi comes from the other side but Lumis also stares her down. LeRae comes off with apron with a hurricanrana attempt but she gets caught in mid-move. Gargano makes the save, stuns Lumis back a few steps, and then runs the ropes for a suicide dive, taking Lumis down at ringside. Fans boo Gargano as we go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.