Impact ratings/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose retaining over Jake Something in the main event, drew 170,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #113 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #125 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are down from last week’s post-No Surrender episode, which drew 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #117 on the Cable Top 150 and #129 for the night in viewership. Last Tuesday’s show drew the best audience and rating since December 8, where AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appeared.

This week’s Impact viewership is down 14% from last week, while the 18-49 rating is down 33% from last week.

Curse of Oak Island on History Channel topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.951 million viewers. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.329 million viewers, ranking #10 in the key demo with a 0.24 rating.

This Is Us on NBC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 0.97 rating. NCIS on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.465 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the top 5 moments from this week’s show:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode