First matches announced for Impact Sacrifice

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose vs. Impact World Heavyweight Champion Rich Swann has been announced as the main event of the upcoming Sacrifice event from Impact Wrestling. Swann’s title will be on the line.

Impact has also announced that Jazz and Jordynne Grace will challenge Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan for their Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Sacrifice.

The 2021 Sacrifice event will take place on Saturday, March 13 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN, airing exclusively on the Impact Plus platform. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Moose vs. Rich Swann (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Jordynne Grace and Jazz vs. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan (c)