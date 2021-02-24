Daniel Garcia



Real Name: Daniel Garcia

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Buffalo, New York

Resides:

Pro Debut: February 18, 2017

Trained By: Grappler’s Anonymous Wrestling School

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Garcia received a degree in communications from Buffalo State College.

– Garcia is also known as Danny Garcia & Dante Rios. He’s also nicknamed Red Death.

– February 18, 2017, Garcia would lose his debut match to Mikey Everynite at NCW Frost Fight.

– April 29th, Garcia lost to Mikey Everynite at NCW April Mayhem.

– June 24th, Garcia lost to Frankie Feathers at ESW Aftershock ’17.

– July 15th, Garcia defeated Mikey Everynite at NCW Rising Dawn.

– August 26th, Garcia lost to Vince Valor at ESW Dude, Where’s the Wrestle

– September 2nd, Garcia & Nick Marek lost to Wes Adams & Mikey Everynite at NCW Lackawanna Beatdown.

– September 9th, Garcia lost to Wes Adams at PWR Heroes & Villains 4.

– September 29th, Garcia & Rob Sweet lost to Hurricane Helms & Randy Philbrick on the ESW @ Falling Leaves Festival.

– October 7th, Garcia & TARIK challenged The Oliver Street Express (Andrew Cravatta & Randy Philbrick) for the ESW Tag Team Titles.

– October 14th, Garcia, Sayga & Santana Diamonds lost to The Brohemoth & Aces High (Andre Kanan Alexander & Marcus Knight) at PWR Halloween Mayhem ’17.

– December 2nd, Garcia & Puf defeated Mikey Everynite & Wes Adams at NCW Winter Wonderslam ’17.

– January 19, 2018, Garcia defeated Holden Albright at Smash Attack The Kingdom.

– January 20th, North America’s Most Wanted (Garcia & TARIK) lost to The Butcher and the Blade at ESW Ring Wars ’18.

– January 28th, Garcia defeated Stu Grayson at Smash We Build This City.

– March 24th, Garcia defeated Dick Justice at ESW Retaliation ’18.

– March 25th, Garcia lost to Scotty O’Shea at Smash Everything Under the Sky.

– April 28th, North America’s Most Wanted competed in a 3-Way for the ESW Tag Team Titles.

– June 29th, Garcia competed in a 6-Way for the C4 Underground Title.

– July 17th, Garcia lost to Drew Gulak on WWE 205 Live.

– July 29th, Black Death (Garcia & Kevin Blackwood) challenged Team Storm (Jaxon Argos & RC Dupree) for the Remix Pro Tag Team Titles.

– August 26th, Garcia won a 4-Way at Smash Super Showdown VI.

– September 21st, Garcia competed in a Scramble match for Ace Austin’s for the PWR Scramble Title.

– October 13th, The Buffalo Brothers (Garcia & Kevin Blackwood) & Josh Alexander defeated The Fraternity (Channing Decker & Trent Gibson) & Tyson Dux at BW One Vicious October.

– November 16th, Garcia lost to Evil Uno at C4 Hard Target.

– November 24th, Garcia competed in the ESW Illio DiPaolo Cup ’18 6-Way.

– December 15th, Garcia competed in a Scramble match at Blackcraft Spirits of the Dead.

– June 29, 2019, Garcia defeated Brandon Thurston for the ESW Heavyweight Title.

– July 12th, Garcia defeated Pepper Parks at Limitless Vacationland Cup ’19.

– July 19th, Garcia defeated Frightmare at LVAC Let’s Hang Out! ’19.

– August 8th, Garcia challenged Kevin Blanchard for the IWS Canadian Title.

– August 9th, Garcia challenged Kevin Bennett for the Smash Wrestling Title.

– August 16th, Garcia won the C4 Fighting Back Invitational ’19 Battle Royal.

– August 17th, Garcia retained the ESW Heavyweight Title against Jay Freddie.

– September 6th, Garcia defeated Tyler Bateman at West Coast Pro the World is Yours.

– September 20th, Garcia competed in the first round 4-Way of the EVOLVE Evolution’s Edge Tournament.

– September 21st, Garcia lost to Harlem Bravado at EVOLVE 136.

– September 28th, Garcia & Brandon Thurston lost to The Butcher and the Blade at ESW Overdrive ’19.

– October 4th, Garcia defended the ESW Heavyweight Title against Slade.

– October 25th, Garcia defeated Fred Yehi at Limitless Fresh Blood.

– November 14th, Garcia lost to John Silver on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– November 23rd, Garcia retained the ESW Heavyweight Title against Josh Briggs.

– November 29th, Garcia defeated Josh Alexander for the C4 Title.

– December 7th, Garcia lost to Alpha Zo in the semi-finals of the APW/GRPW Young Lions Cup ’19.

– December 15th, Garcia defeated Trent Gibson at Greektown XV.

– December 31st, Garcia lost to Brandon Thurston at Beyond Heavy Lies the Crown ’19.

– January 23, 2020, Garcia retained the ESW Heavyweight Title against Sean Carr.

– January 31st, The Buffalo Brothers defeated Violence is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) at C4 Underground 5.

– March 8th, Garcia lost to RJ City at GPW Strong Zero.

– September 10th, Garcia & Kevin Blackwood lost to Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela on AEW Dark.

– October 4th, Garcia lost to Calvin Tankman at VxS Legends Never Die.

– December 12th, Garcia lost to Shane Mercer at ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X5.

– December 19th, Garcia competed in the final 4-Way Elimination of the Limitless Vacationland Cup ’20.

– January 27, 2021, Dante Rios lost to Tyler Rust on WWE NXT.

– February 7th, Garcia lost to Jordan Oliver at VxS In Too Deep.

– February 21st, Garcia defeated MV Young at VxS Stay High.