Austin Aries Takes Part in Signing Event in New York & Tells Fans its a “No Mask event”

Feb 24, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Former ROH and Impact wrestler Austin Aries recently took part in an autograph signing at Wrestling Universe in Queens, New York earlier this week.

The signing was advertised with the notice that Aries would not be wearing his mask for photo ops and urged all attendees to not wear a mask for the photo ops as well despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Aries commented on the signing & The Mask event situation on his Instagram account, which you can see below.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Sonia says:
    February 24, 2021 at 8:11 pm

    What a moron. Covid hotbed. Wear a mask. Idiot!

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Hikaru Shida

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal