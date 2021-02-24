Austin Aries Takes Part in Signing Event in New York & Tells Fans its a “No Mask event”

Former ROH and Impact wrestler Austin Aries recently took part in an autograph signing at Wrestling Universe in Queens, New York earlier this week.

The signing was advertised with the notice that Aries would not be wearing his mask for photo ops and urged all attendees to not wear a mask for the photo ops as well despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Aries commented on the signing & The Mask event situation on his Instagram account, which you can see below.