AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature another Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier with Rey Fenix vs. Lance Archer, Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose in a Women’s World Title Eliminator Semi-finals match, and more.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier

* Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler

* The Varsity Blondes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* Sting will appear and he’s coming for revenge from Brian Cage and Team Taz

* Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose (Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-finals Match)

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s show and be sure to join us at 8pm ET for live coverage.