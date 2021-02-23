Zoey Stark vs. Io Shirai announced for NXT

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-title match has been announced for tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode.

As seen in the video below, NXT General Manager William Regal made the match to reward newcomer Stark for her singles debut win over Valentina Feroz on last week’s show.

The former Lacey Ryan recently signed with WWE for the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, teaming with Marina Shafir for a first round loss to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s NXT episode and be sure to join us at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for this week’s NXT show:

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-title match

* Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro

* NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match

* Adam Cole will explain why he attacked Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross in a non-title No DQ match. Escobar will be stripped of the title and suspended indefinitely if he no-shows

* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain