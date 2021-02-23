Tag team match added to Wednesday’s NXT

The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick has been added to tomorrow’s WWE NXT line-up.

James Drake and Zack Gibson have not wrestled since losing to MSK in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at “Takeover: Vengeance Day” earlier this month. Drake and Dain also have not wrestled since losing to MSK in a tournament match back on January 27.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s NXT episode and be sure to join us at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for this week’s NXT show:

* Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro

* NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match

* Adam Cole will explain why he attacked Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross in a non-title No DQ match. Escobar will be stripped of the title and suspended indefinitely if he no-shows

* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain