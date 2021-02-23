Matches announced for Impact’s Sacrifice
BREAKING: @RealTSteelz and @HoganKnowsBest3 will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against @JordynneGrace and @Phenom_Jazz on March 13th at #Sacrifice on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/0KiqJ4hNm5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2021
BREAKING: @GottaGetSwann will defend the IMPACT World Championship against @TheMooseNation on March 13th at #Sacrifice on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/7hyemJRhkZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2021