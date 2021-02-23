Matches announced for Impact’s Sacrifice

BREAKING: @RealTSteelz and @HoganKnowsBest3 will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against @JordynneGrace and @Phenom_Jazz on March 13th at #Sacrifice on @IMPACTPlusApp!

Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/0KiqJ4hNm5

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2021