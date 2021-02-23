Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis announced for NXT

WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match has been announced for tomorrow’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

The Way has been feuding with Lumis for a few weeks now. WWE’s official preview notes that now they are looking to get rid of their Lumis problem, while Lumis is looking for his next victim.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s NXT episode. Below is the updated line-up:

* NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross in a non-title No DQ match. Escobar will be stripped of the title and suspended indefinitely if he no-shows

* Adam Cole will explain why he attacked Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor