How to vote for former WWE star Mideon in chef’s contest

The Undertaker made a rare tweet to call on his fans to help former WWE Superstar Dennis Knight (fka Mideon, Phineas I. Godwinn) win a chef contest, but the tweet has been deleted for some reason.

Knight is currently entered in a Favorite Chef contest at favchef.com. As of this writing he is ranked #7 in his Group. Voting for the Top 15 ends Thursday of this week at 6pm PST. You can vote for Knight at this link.

Knight’s bio on the site says, “A former WWE wrestler who retired to follow another dream,fine dining that can be affordable to everyone proving we’re more than dumb jocks!”

Taker, who has been good friends with Knight for many years, made a tweet last night asking fans to vote for Knight in the contest. The tweet was deleted a few hours later.

WWE profiled Knight in a 2013 “Where Are They Now?” piece where he talked about getting into cooking and catering, and wanting to become a Food Network star.

The Favorite Chef contest has $50,000 up for grabs. Knight was asked by the contest hosts what he plans on doing with the prize money if he were to win. He talked about starting a YouTube cooking show where he would cook and talk with friends such as Taker, The Rock and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

“Help my nieces and nephews with college and other rites of passage as they grow up,” Knight responded. “I plan to put the rest of the money to get my YouTube cooking show started. I will teach cooking and talk with my famous friends (like The Rock, Undertaker and Stone Cold!!) about where and what they eat on the road and at home. I’d lso love to do a Triple D like show about how we eat on the road! ….and with whatever is left horror movie memorabilia…to add to my Exorcist stuff!! P.S please vote 4-Me …”

Knight was also asked by the Favorite Chef website about how long he’s been cooking. He mentioned getting into fine dining after he retired from WWE.

“My entire life!,” he said. “My grandparents had a restaurant!! My grandpap was a butcher and my Nana was a hospital dietitian but I didn’t get super seriously into fine dining when I retired from WWE and met my Yoda-Chef Chris Ponte!”

Knight also revealed his signature dish to the Favorite Chef website.

“I have many but because of my Nana I’d go with Eggplant Parm!! Or olive oil poached Sea Bass,” he said. “I have also spent over a year doing nothing but sushi 5 days a week! So whatever anyone wants I can make into my signature.”

Knight has not wrestled a WWE TV match since dropping the European Title to William Regal at No Mercy 2000. He did work several dark matches and live event matches after that.

