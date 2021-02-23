Four more advance in the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator tournament

Four more matches in the AEW Women’s Title Elimination tournament were held yesterday in a broadcast on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Two matches from the U.S. bracket and two from the Japanese bracket were held featuring Nyla Rose defeating Tay Conti, Dr. Britt Baker defeating Madi Wrenkowski, Yuka Sakazaki defeating Emi Sakura, and Ryo Mizunami defeating Aja Kong.

The quarter final matches from the U.S. bracket will now have Thunder Rosa vs Riho and Nyla Rose vs Britt Baker, with the Rose vs Baker match taking place tomorrow on Dynamite and Thunder Rosa vs Riho on a Bleacher Report special broadcast this Sunday.

Yuka Sakazawi vs Ryo Mizunami is the semi final match from the Japanese bracket and that match will also take place on Bleacher Report this Sunday.

The semi final match of the U.S. bracket will air on March 1 on YouTube and the tournament final will take place on the March 3 Dynamite show.