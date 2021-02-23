Bobby Lashley and MVP comment on next week’s WWE Championship match

Bobby Lashley is promising to tear WWE Champion The Miz apart in their title match on next Monday’s RAW.

As noted, Lashley defeated Braun Strowman in this week’s RAW main event to keep Strowman out of next Monday’s WWE Title match as Strowman had the chance to make it a Triple Threat. The storyline behind Lashley vs. The Miz is that Lashley beat up Drew McIntyre at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday, so The Miz could cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase and win the WWE Title, but Miz and Lashley had a deal to where Lashley would receive a WWE Title shot. Below is post-RAW video of Lashley and MVP talking to Sarah Schreiber about next week’s title shot.

Schreiber asked Lashley about how confident he is that he will win the WWE Title for the first time ever next week, now that the match has been made official on RAW.

“First of all, we made it official yesterday, [at Elimination Chamber] so this is just a prelude to what’s gonna happen next week,” Lashley said. “I showed Miz, I showed Braun, I showed everybody else on this roster, what Lashley is about, what The Hurt Business is about. It’s already written, I’m gonna tear Miz apart.”

MVP then interrupted and promised absolute carnage on next Monday’s RAW.

“Let me ask you, would you ask Godzilla how confident he is about whether or not he can destroy Tokyo?,” MVP asked Schreiber. “You can call the defense force, you can call whoever you want, but I think the best thing to do would be to call FEMA because the only thing… the only thing that’s gonna happen is absolute carnage.

“I reminded Bobby Lashley a long time ago what he’s capable of, and who he was, and now he remembers. He’s no longer withholding that beast inside of him. It’s on display for the world to see and Miz will feel the wrath, and Bobby Lashley will reclaim his position at the top of the food chain as WWE Champion.”

Lashley also tweeted about the match and said this WWE Title win has been 16 years in the making.

“THE ALMIGHTY @WWE CHAMPION SOON COME!! 16 YEARS IN THE MAKING AND NOW JUST A WEEK AWAY. #WWERAW,” he wrote.

There is no word on what WWE has planned for next week’s WWE Title match, but we will keep you updated. It’s been reported, via @Wrestlevotes, that Miz is not currently planned for the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 37, while Lashley is. It remains to be seen if that is the plan they move forward with.

