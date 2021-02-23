2/23/21 AEW Dark Results
Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.
—
1. Brian Cage (w/Hook) defeated John Skyler
2. Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson) defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)
3. Eddie Kingston defeated JD Drake
4. Leyla Hirsch defeated Brooke Havok
5. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) defeated Angel Fashion and VSK
6. QT Marshall (w/Nick Comoroto) defeated JJ Garrett
7. Max Caster (w/Arn Anderson) defeated Marko Stunt
8. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) defeated Chris Peaks and Louie Valle
9. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Fuego Del Sol
10. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) defeated Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean
11. Ryan Nemeth defeated Aaron Solow
12. Diamante and Ivelisse defeated Miranda Alize and Renee Michelle
13. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated Steven Stetson and Tony Vega
14. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson), Joey Janela, and Sonny Kiss defeated Aaron Frye, Daniel Joseph, Levy Shapiro, and M’Badu
15. Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon defeated Baron Black and Ryzin
16. KiLynn King defeated Tesha Price
17. Three-Way Tag Team Match
SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal and The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans)