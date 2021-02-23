2/23/21 AEW Dark Results

Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Brian Cage (w/Hook) defeated John Skyler

2. Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson) defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)

3. Eddie Kingston defeated JD Drake

4. Leyla Hirsch defeated Brooke Havok

5. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) defeated Angel Fashion and VSK

6. QT Marshall (w/Nick Comoroto) defeated JJ Garrett

7. Max Caster (w/Arn Anderson) defeated Marko Stunt

8. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) defeated Chris Peaks and Louie Valle

9. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Fuego Del Sol

10. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) defeated Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean

11. Ryan Nemeth defeated Aaron Solow

12. Diamante and Ivelisse defeated Miranda Alize and Renee Michelle

13. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated Steven Stetson and Tony Vega

14. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson), Joey Janela, and Sonny Kiss defeated Aaron Frye, Daniel Joseph, Levy Shapiro, and M’Badu

15. Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon defeated Baron Black and Ryzin

16. KiLynn King defeated Tesha Price

17. Three-Way Tag Team Match

SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal and The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans)