WWE Fastlane to air on Peacock and the Network

The WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will air on both Peacock and the WWE Network.

WWE has confirmed that the Fastlane pay-per-view will air live on Sunday, March 21. This is three days after the WWE Network is scheduled to exclusively air via Peacock in the United States, on Thursday, March 18.

Fastlane airing on the WWE Network and Peacock indicated that the WWE Network might not be fully migrated over to Peacock by the original announced date of March 18.

Fastlane was scheduled to be the first WWE pay-per-view of the Peacock era, but now WWE has confirmed that it will also air on the WWE Network. WWE also announced that WrestleMania 37 will air exclusively on Peacock, on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

Stay tuned for more on Fastlane, Peacock and the WWE Network, and WrestleMania 37.