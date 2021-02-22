Weekly NXT show to begin airing live in Canada with new WWE/Sportsnet agreement

WWE NXT will begin airing live in Canada on Sportsnet 360 and SN NOW this Wednesday at 8pm ET.

WWE and Sportsnet announced a new programming agreement today, which will include weekly live NXT broadcasts. Sportsnet 360 will also continue to air the weekly RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, and This Week In WWE broadcasts. Sportsnet is also the exclusive distribution partner for the WWE Network in Canada.

“Our fans in Canada have been all in on NXT since day one,” said WWE’s Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development, Triple H, in a press release. “We’re thrilled about this expanded partnership with Sportsnet which will help us grow NXT’s reach throughout the country and introduce even more fans to the newest generation of WWE Superstars.”

Triple H tweeted on the new deal today and wrote, “Bringing #WWENXT LIVE to fans across Canada every week. An exciting partnership for the entire @WWE Universe. #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @Sportsnet”

WWE and Sportsnet originally signed a historic 10-year broadcast agreement back in 2014, making Sportsnet the exclusive distributor of WWE programming in Canada through 2024.

“WWE provides some of the most electrifying entertainment in all of sports, and the passion of their fanbase in Canada is second to none,” said Sportsnet’s Vice-President of Programming Greg Sansone in the press release. “Reinforcing our already robust slate of live WWE programming with NXT was an easy choice and one our audiences have been asking for. We can’t wait to see the newest generation of Superstars live in action every Wednesday night.”