The Miz is indeed awesome…and the stats prove him right!

When The Miz says that he is awesome, well, it’s because he is awesome…and the statistics are there to prove it.

With his successful Money In The Bank cash-in yesterday, The Miz becomes the first-ever WWE Superstar to claim the title of Grand Slam champion twice, meaning he won the WWE title, Intercontinental title, United States title, and Tag Team title on more than one occasion.

In total, the 40-year-old WWE Superstar has won 20, yes, 20 titles in his career so far…not bad for a Superstar whose debut was in 2003. The Miz is a two-time WWE champion, eight-time Intercontinental champion, two-time United States champion, and eight-time Tag Team champion where he won the WWE Tag Team, World Tag Team, and Smackdown Tag Team titles.

Out of the eight tag team title wins, Miz won it with five different partners – John Morrison three times, Big Show twice, and John Cena, Damien Mizdow, and Shane McMahon once.

Despite only winning one Money In The Bank ladder match, he successfully cashed in two briefcases, one in 2010 and one in 2021 against Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre respectively.

Oh, and not to mention…he’s married to Maryse! Yes, The Miz is a winner in both professional wrestling and in life!