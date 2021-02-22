Report: The Miz not scheduled for WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37

It looks like new WWE Champion The Miz may be dropping the title before WrestleMania 37.

As noted, Miz cashed in his Money In the Bank title shot on Drew McIntyre at last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, right after McIntyre retained in the WWE Title Chamber match, and right after Bobby Lashley attacked McIntyre and laid him out. MVP was seen talking with The Miz backstage earlier in the night, and Lashley had just lost the WWE United States Title to Riddle.

In an update, @Wrestlevotes has just reported that current plans do not have The Miz involved with the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 37. Furthermore, it was said that Lashley is currently scheduled to be involved in the WWE Title match at WrestleMania.

There’s no word yet on how WWE will get to this scenario at WrestleMania 37, but it’s possible that they do a title change at the Fastlane pay-per-view on March 21, or on an upcoming RAW episode. It’s likely that McIntyre will also factor into those plans, but that was not mentioned in the new Wrestlevotes report. The report cautioned that there is a lot of misinformation around WrestleMania season each year, but this is what a source is reporting as of today, the day after Elimination Chamber.

It was previously reported that The Miz and John Morrison were scheduled for a WrestleMania tag team match against Damian Priest and WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny. There is no word yet on if this is still in the plans, and if it will factor into the WWE Title chase.

We should have a better idea of potential Fastlane and WrestleMania 37 plans after tonight’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more.