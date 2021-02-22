LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW EPISODE

– Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network opens up with a video package of highlights from last night’s pay-per-view.

– We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us to RAW and fans cheer. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring for a special championship celebration edition of MizTV. John Morrison has a mic. He introduces new WWE Champion The Miz, who comes out to mostly boos. Miz raises the WWE Title on the ramp as the big pyro goes off. He enters the ring and more pyro goes off when he raises the title. Miz welcomes everyone to MizTV as the boos get louder.

Miz goes on about how far he’s come in WWE. Everyone else from his generation have come and gone but he’s still standing. Miz says he’s taking them all out. He names Batista, John Cena, Bobby Lashley, Daniel Bryan, even WWE Hall of Famer, and says they just don’t match up to anything he has going. Miz goes on and on bragging and says he didn’t earn the respect of the fans, he demanded it. The music interrupts and out comes Bobby Lashley and MVP. Lashley is wearing a white suit and MVP is in a blue suit, using a crutch to get around.

MVP congratulates Miz on his title win, on behalf of The Hurt Business. MVP brings up Miz’s accomplishments and says he forgot to mention how Lashley destroyed Drew McIntyre last night before his win. Miz says he was getting to that. He thanks them both but says he and Morrison have more celebrating to do. MVP and Lashley aren’t leaving. MVP asks Miz if they want to reveal the terms of their business arrangement. Morrison helped Lashley lose the United States Title, and now Miz owes Lashley to make it right. Lashley tells Miz he owes him a shot and Miz agrees, but adds that he never said when that would happen. Miz rants about how busy he is and says there is just no time right now.

Lashley ends up grabbing Miz by his tie. Lashley says they made a deal and Miz has one hour to give him what he wants, or he will be sent to the emergency room. Lashley says one way or another he’s taking the WWE Title from Miz and it will be painful, merciless, and… awesome. Lashley and MVP stare Miz and Morrison down as the music starts back up. Tom says Miz has one hour to grant the WWE Title match, or else.

– Lucha House Party is backstage congratulating new WWE United States Champion Riddle. He thanks them for having his back as of late. He goes on ranting about nothing and says he’s naming the eagle on the front title plate “Travis.” Riddle ends up pulling his scooter out and riding off to get to the ring. We go to commercial.

