Jerry Lawler wants to face new WWE Champion The Miz

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler wants a match with new WWE Champion The Miz.

Lawler and The Miz have feuded at times over the years, and Lawler challenged The Miz for the WWE Title at the 2011 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 20 of that year, almost 10 years ago to the day that Miz cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Title from Drew McIntyre after the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match.

Lawler took to Twitter after last night’s pay-per-view and said it’s time for the rematch.

“Almost ten years ago, to the day, at #eliminationchamber2011 I wrestled @mikethemiz for the @WWE Title…I think it’s time for the rematch,” Lawler wrote.

The Miz has not responded to Lawler as of this writing.

You can see Lawler’s full tweet below, along with a clip from their 2011 match: