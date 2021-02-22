Final WWE Smackdown ratings/viewership for last week

Friday’s live Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the final build for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, drew an average of 2.217 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.072 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.990 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.73 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.35 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.67 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.35 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown was up 11.4% in viewership from last week, and up 3.5% in the 18-49 demographic from last week. This week’s viewership was down 11% from the same week in 2020, and this week’s 18-49 demographic rating was down 16% from the same week last year. While the total viewership and key demo rating are both up from last week, they are down from what the show had been doing over the past several weeks.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, behind Shark Tank’s 0.72 rating. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, behind Shark Tank, which drew a 0.39. The show ranked #4 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV. Magnum PI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 5.968 million viewers.

Gold Rush on Discovery topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.226 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in cable viewership with 2.784 million viewers, ranking #16 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.18 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2021 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode: 2.120 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 2.304 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 12 Episode: 1.990 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode:

2020 Total: 113.372 million viewers

2020 Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode