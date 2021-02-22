Edge and Roman Reigns comment on their WrestleMania match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are already going back & forth on Twitter to push their WrestleMania 37 match.

Edge took to Twitter this morning and commented on the big match planned for April.

“Rated R Superstar. Tribal Chief. Universal Championship. WrestleMania. ‘Nuff Said,” Edge wrote.

The Tribal Chief responded with a warning for The Rated R Superstar.

“When it’s done. You’ll write ‘My Tribal Chief’,” Reigns wrote.

As noted, Edge attacked Reigns with a Spear at last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, right after Reigns retained his title over Daniel Bryan, who had just won the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match to earn his title shot.

Stay tuned for more on Edge vs. Reigns. You can see their tweets below:

