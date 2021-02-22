Cesaro thanks supporters after Elimination Chamber

Feb 22, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Cesaro took to Twitter with an emotional message for his fans after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view last night.

Cesaro entered the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match as #2 and lasted 34:20 before being eliminated by Jey Uso as the 5th elimination.

Cesaro took to Twitter after the show to comment on his strong performance and coming up short. He thanked everyone who continues to support him.

“I’ve been driving for an hour in silence. I don’t really know what to say. So close. Thanks to everyone who believed and still does. I still do. I appreciate you. Always,” he wrote.

You can see Cesaro’s full tweet below:

