Bobby Lashley on attacking Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley says his attack on Drew McIntyre at WWE Elimination Chamber was all business.

As noted, Lashley attacked McIntyre after the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match, laying him out so The Miz could cash in his Money In the Bank title shot to become the new WWE Champion. Lashley had lost his WWE United States Title earlier in the night to Riddle. The attack also came after MVP was seen talking to The Miz backstage before the main event.

Lashley took to Twitter after what happened and wrote, “Business… #WWEChamber”

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lashley after last night’s title loss and attack on McIntyre, but we will keep you updated.