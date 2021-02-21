WWE Elimination Chamber line-up for tonight

The 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place tonight live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Join us tonight at 6pm ET for live Elimination Chamber coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

WWE still has not announced changes to the RAW Women’s Title match or the WWE United States Title Triple Threat, but stay tuned throughout the day as we will keep you updated. Both matches remain listed on the official WWE website preview.

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Sheamus will enter the match last.

Elimination Chamber Match to Earn a Shot at the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

Winner will earn a WWE Universal Title shot later in the night.

WWE Universal Title Match

Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)

Match likely to be changed due to Evans’ pregnancy.

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Match could be changed due to announced injuries to Lee.