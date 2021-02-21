Sting Set for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday
AEW has announced that Sting will appear on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite to address being attacked by Team Taz last week. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix
* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Semifinal Match: Nyla Rose OR Tay Conti vs. Anna Jay OR Dr. Britt Baker
* Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler
* The Varsity Blondes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
* Sting to appear