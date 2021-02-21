Stephanie Vaquer



Real Name: Stephanie Vaquer

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 132 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 29, 1993

Hometown: San Antonio, Valparaiso Region (Chile)

Pro Debut: February 2009

Trained By: Ricky Marvin, Villano IV, Gran Apache & Paul Slandering

Finishing Move: 3.29

Biography

– Stephanie is married to Ricky Marvin.

– Stephanie has also been known as Dark Angel.

– August 14, 2010, Angel competed in a 3-Way at MCL Sobrecarga.

– September 17, 2011, Angel lost to GLL Por la Razon y la Fuerza.

– May 19, 2012, Angel lost a Striptease to Cimarrera at GLL Fortuna Fatal ’12.

– June 30th, Angel competed against Imanya Rea for the vacant NAG Nueva Frontera Title.

– September 2nd, Angel challenged Prima Zomer for the RLL National Women’s Title.

– August 25, 2013, Stephanie retained the GDLL Women’s Title against Kristy.

– September 15th, Stephanie competed in a Battle Royal for the XNL National Women’s Title.

– October 26, 2014, Stephanie challenged Sadica for the LLF Junior Title.

– November 29, 2015, Stephanie, Esther Moreno & Cynthia Moreno lost to Tiffany, Rossy Moreno & Miss Janeth in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match at Promociones Dinastia Moreno 54. Aniversario de la Arena Azteca Budokan.

– March 4, 2017, Stephanie defeated Kaho Kobayashi at Promociones HUMO Estrellas Femeniles.

– November 5th, Stephanie challenged Hija Del Zombie in Ladder match for the AIWA Women’s Title.

– July 22nd, Stephanie & Dust lost to Oedo Tai (Hazuki & Natsu Sumire) at Stardom X Stardom ’18 in Osaka.

– March 30, 2019, Stephanie, Licantropo, Lemuria & Bastet lost to Sky, Princesa Azul, Johnny Montana & Flecha Roja at WR Join the Resurrection.

– June 15th, Stephanie lost to Nicole Montanez at Lucha Combat Fest 1.

– July 21st, Stephanie competed in the Liger Woman Tournament 8-Way.

– August 9th, Stephanie was eliminated in the semi-finals of the CMLL Universal Femenil.

– September 22nd, Stephanie defeated La Hija de Gatubela at Amazonas Del Ring.

– January 18, 2020, Stephanie competed against Ludark Shaitan for the vacant AULL Women’s Title.

– February 25th, Stephanie, Avispa Dorada & La Silueta defeated Tiffany, La Seductora & La Infernal CMLL Martes Arena Coliseo Guadalajara.

– March 1st, Stephanie & Ricky Marvin defeated Valkiria & Chamaco Galindo at Lucha Libre FDD.

– March 14th, Stephanie defeated Zuzu Divine at the Black Mask Segundo Aniversario Show.

– October 9th, Stephanie competed in a Battle Royal at CMLL Super Viernes.

– December 12th, Stephanie & La Seductora defeated La Guerrera & La Silueta in the Best Two Out of Three Falls match on CMLL TV.