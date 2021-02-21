Pre-Show video for WWE Elimination Chamber, news on the SmackDown Elimination Chamber

– Below is the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show video for tonight. The panel features Charly Caruso, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T.

The Kickoff will also feature a Fatal 4 Way with Mustafa Ali, Elias, John Morrison and Ricochet with the winner going on to replace the injured Keith Lee in the WWE United States Title Triple Threat with Riddle and champion Bobby Lashley.

– Tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is reportedly scheduled to start with the SmackDown Chamber match, featuring Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan. The winner will go on to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the pay-per-view.

Charly noted during the Kickoff pre-show that the Universal Title match will take place as soon as the Elimination Chamber match ends, as the second match on the main card. There will be no rest period for the Chamber winner.