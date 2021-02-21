Moxley vs Barnett set for Bloodsport 6 during WrestleMania weekend

Jon Moxley will be taking on Josh Barnett at the upcoming Bloodsport 6 event on Thursday, April 8 during WrestleMania weekend.

The event will happen at The Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida in front of a paying crowd as part of The Collective events for Game Changer Wrestling.

This is the third time that the match has been scheduled. Moxley and Barnett were originally set for September 2019 but Moxley had an injury and couldn’t make it. The match was then rescheduled for WrestleMania weekend last year…but we all know how that ended up.

Moxley beat Davey Boy Smith Jr yesterday in the main event of Bloodsport 5.