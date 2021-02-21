LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER PPV

Stay tune for live WWE Elimination Chamber coverage beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the card for tonight:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Sheamus will enter the match last.

Elimination Chamber Match to Earn a Shot at the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

Winner will earn a WWE Universal Title shot later in the night.

WWE Universal Title Match

Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)

Match to be changed due to Evans’ pregnancy, not officially canceled as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Kickoff Fatal 4 Way Winner vs. Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Kickoff Pre-show: Fatal 4 Way

John Morrison vs. Elias vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet

Winner joins the Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title.

