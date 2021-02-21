Kenny Omega provides an update on time frame for the release of AEW video game

On when the game might release: “I wouldn’t say years [away] plural. I would say in a perfect world, give it about a year’s time. We’re working really hard and we’re lucky to have two teams, one in America and one in Japan, working on this almost around the clock. We do know that time is of the essence, we can’t let this sit around forever and people want a game like yesterday [laughs] so, we do want to release something as soon as we feel it’s ready and representative of what our brand should be and what will make fans happy.

“Again, we don’t want a Street Fighter 5 launch, we don’t want a Cyberpunk launch. So we’re going to create something that will fun to play from day one, but it will be ever-evolving as our roster is. As great as it is on launch, as our roster grows – let’s say we add a pay-per-view name, add a new arena, let’s say we sign whoever, anybody! – we want to be able to support those new additions as well. It’s gonna hopefully be what people are hoping for. Hopefully the new additions/update will be really prompt. That’s the plan anyway! So everyone can feel up to date with our roster and how AEW grows.”