Kacee Carlisle



Real Name: Kacee Carlisle

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 155 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 11, 1980

Hometown: Washington D.C.

Resides: Manassas, Virginia

Pro Debut: 1998

Trained By: Shorty Smalls

Finishing Move: Reverse DDT

Biography

– November 5, 2005, Kacee challenged Amy Lee in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the NWL/HoPWF Ladies Title.

– March 5, 2006, Kacee lost to Della Morte at NECW World Women’s Wrestling.

– October 14th, Kacee lost to Mercedes Martinez in the finals of the WXW 5th Annual Women’s Elite 8 Tournament.

– November 11th, Kacee challenged Amy Lee for the NWL/HoPWF Ladies Title.

– March 3, 2007, Kacee defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the WXW Women’s Title.

– November 10th, Kacee retained the title against Missy Sampson.

– April 20, 2008, Kacee competed in the WSU First Annual Uncensored Rumble.

– May 18th, Kacee competed against Amy Lee for the vacant NWL Ladies Title.

– August 2nd, Kacee defeated Fate for the PWE Ladies Title.

– August 16th, Kacee defeated Trixie Lynn at IWA Tri-State Tradition Reborn.

– June 6, 2009, Kacee competed in the WSU Uncensored Rumble II.

– May 7, 2010, Kacee competed against Brittany Force for the vacant NWL/HoPWF Television Women’s Title.

– October 2nd, Kacee competed in a 3-Way at WXW C4 Halloween Mayhem ’10.

– May 7, 2011, Kacee challenged Niya for the WXW C4 Women’s Title.

– May 27th, Kacee defeated Kimber Lee at NWA Coastal Honor Roll.

– July 2nd, Kacee defeated Aida Marie at MWF Bash at Orchard Beach.

– October 21st, Kacee lost the BWF Ladies Title to Kimberly Spades.

– April 21, 2012, Kacee defeated Sojournor Bolt at PWF Nemesis.

– June 16th, Kacee defeated Jessie Kaye at WrestleForce Showdown in the Falls.

– August 4th, Kacee defeated Jennifer Blaze for the BWF Ladies Title.

– August 25th, Kacee defeated Rebecca Lynn at AIWF Mid-Atlantic Back to School Bash.

– September 22nd, Kacee & Kimber Lee defeated Mozart Fontaine & Sonny Deeds for the DCW Tag Team Titles.

– October 20th, Kacee defeated Tasha Simone for the NWA World Women’s Title.

– November 10th, Kacee lost the BWF Ladies Title to Jennifer Blaze.

– November 17th, Kacee retained the NWA World Women’s Title against La Rosa Negra.

– May 18, 2013, Kacee defended the title against Barbi Hayden.

– May 25th, Kacee defeated Reby Sky at OMEGA Support the Sport.

– June 8th, Kacee lost to Brittany Force at TCW Back in Business.

– January 4, 2014, Kacee retained the NWA World Women’s Title against Jessie Belle Smothers.

– January 25th, Kacee lost the title to Barbi Hayden.

– March 1st, Kacee defeated Niya for the WXW Diamond Division Title.

– May 30th, Kacee retained the title against Sammi Pandora.

– July 20th, Kacee lost the title to Niya.

– August 9th, Kacee defeated Renee Michelle at WXW C4 When Karma Calls.

– August 30th, Kacee won a 3-Way to win the final 3-Way of the DCW 2nd Annual Divas of Dynamite Tournament.

– September 6th, Kacee defeated Samantha Starr at the GOUGE Rock and Wrestling Supershow.

– September 12th, Kacee lost the BWF Ladies Title to Jennifer Blaze.

– September 27th, Kacee competed in a Gauntlet for the vacant UWE Women’s Title.

– October 24th, Kacee defeated Sumie Sakai for the Queen of Valkyrie Title.

– November 1st, Kacee defeated Misty James for the BWF Ladies Title.

– November 14th, Kacee lost to Renee Michelle at PCW A Night to Remember VIII.

– January 23, 2015, Kacee retained the Queen of Valkyrie Title against Mistress Belmont.

– February 7th, Kacee lost the BWF Ladies Title to Misty James.

– March 7th, Kacee retained the Queen of Valkyrie Title against Jessie Brooks.

– March 22nd, Kacee lost to Tessa Blanchard at PWX Pure the Return Home.

– May 23rd, Kacee lost to Santana Garrett in the finals of the Masters of Ring One Night Tournament.

– September 19th, Kacee defeated Misty James at BTW Carolinas.

– October 16th, Kacee defeated Sera Feeny for the NWL Ladies Title.

– November 7th, Kacee defeated Misty James for the BWF Ladies Title.

– May 28, 2016, Kacee defeated Mickie James at DCW Rumble in the Burg.

– October 1st, Kacee lost the BWF Ladies Title to Rebecca Lynn.

– October 29th, Kacee & Amanda Rodriguez defeated Chasity Taylor & Madi Maxx at MVW Deja Voodoo.

– December 10th, Kacee defeated Deonna Purrazzo for the DCW Women’s Title.

– February 25, 2017, Kacee retained the title against Tasha Steelz.

– March 25th, Kacee defeated Maria Manic at Dynasty 2K17.

– June 2nd, Kacee defeated Delilah Blue at MVW Hostile Takeover.

– October 13th, Kacee challenged Bambi Hall for the ASW Women’s Title.

– November 24th, Kacee defeated Rosemary for the vacant MVW Women’s Title.

– February 21, 2018, Kacee defeated Davienne at UFO Wrestling February Vacation ’18.

– March 4th, Kacee defeated Samara on WCWC TV.

– March 24th, Kacee won a 4-Way to win the vacant WWGP Women’s Title.

– June 13rd, Kacee retained the DCW Women’s Title against Gia Scott.

– August 11th, Kacee defeated Allie Recks at WOW Women of Warriors 6.

– January 26, 2019, Kacee lost the DCW Women’s Title to Annabelle Stackhouse, but she would also win the DCW Rumble for Glory ’19.

– February 23rd, Kacee defeated Ronnie Radke for the DCW Heavyweight Title.

– May 26th, Kacee challenged Allysin Kay for the NWA World Women’s Title.

– October 5th, Kacee challenged Crystal Rose for the PWA Women’s Title.

– October 26th, Kacee lost the DCW Heavyweight Title to RGP.

– January 18, 2020, Kacee lost to Miranda Gordy at CWA No Surrender.

– June 20th, Kacee won a 3-Way to win the vacant BCW Women’s Title.