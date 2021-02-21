Kacee Carlisle
Real Name: Kacee Carlisle
Height: 5’3″
Weight: 155 lbs.
Date of Birth: February 11, 1980
Hometown: Washington D.C.
Resides: Manassas, Virginia
Pro Debut: 1998
Trained By: Shorty Smalls
Finishing Move: Reverse DDT
Biography
– November 5, 2005, Kacee challenged Amy Lee in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the NWL/HoPWF Ladies Title.
– March 5, 2006, Kacee lost to Della Morte at NECW World Women’s Wrestling.
– October 14th, Kacee lost to Mercedes Martinez in the finals of the WXW 5th Annual Women’s Elite 8 Tournament.
– November 11th, Kacee challenged Amy Lee for the NWL/HoPWF Ladies Title.
– March 3, 2007, Kacee defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the WXW Women’s Title.
– November 10th, Kacee retained the title against Missy Sampson.
– April 20, 2008, Kacee competed in the WSU First Annual Uncensored Rumble.
– May 18th, Kacee competed against Amy Lee for the vacant NWL Ladies Title.
– August 2nd, Kacee defeated Fate for the PWE Ladies Title.
– August 16th, Kacee defeated Trixie Lynn at IWA Tri-State Tradition Reborn.
– June 6, 2009, Kacee competed in the WSU Uncensored Rumble II.
– May 7, 2010, Kacee competed against Brittany Force for the vacant NWL/HoPWF Television Women’s Title.
– October 2nd, Kacee competed in a 3-Way at WXW C4 Halloween Mayhem ’10.
– May 7, 2011, Kacee challenged Niya for the WXW C4 Women’s Title.
– May 27th, Kacee defeated Kimber Lee at NWA Coastal Honor Roll.
– July 2nd, Kacee defeated Aida Marie at MWF Bash at Orchard Beach.
– October 21st, Kacee lost the BWF Ladies Title to Kimberly Spades.
– April 21, 2012, Kacee defeated Sojournor Bolt at PWF Nemesis.
– June 16th, Kacee defeated Jessie Kaye at WrestleForce Showdown in the Falls.
– August 4th, Kacee defeated Jennifer Blaze for the BWF Ladies Title.
– August 25th, Kacee defeated Rebecca Lynn at AIWF Mid-Atlantic Back to School Bash.
– September 22nd, Kacee & Kimber Lee defeated Mozart Fontaine & Sonny Deeds for the DCW Tag Team Titles.
– October 20th, Kacee defeated Tasha Simone for the NWA World Women’s Title.
– November 10th, Kacee lost the BWF Ladies Title to Jennifer Blaze.
– November 17th, Kacee retained the NWA World Women’s Title against La Rosa Negra.
– May 18, 2013, Kacee defended the title against Barbi Hayden.
– May 25th, Kacee defeated Reby Sky at OMEGA Support the Sport.
– June 8th, Kacee lost to Brittany Force at TCW Back in Business.
– January 4, 2014, Kacee retained the NWA World Women’s Title against Jessie Belle Smothers.
– January 25th, Kacee lost the title to Barbi Hayden.
– March 1st, Kacee defeated Niya for the WXW Diamond Division Title.
– May 30th, Kacee retained the title against Sammi Pandora.
– July 20th, Kacee lost the title to Niya.
– August 9th, Kacee defeated Renee Michelle at WXW C4 When Karma Calls.
– August 30th, Kacee won a 3-Way to win the final 3-Way of the DCW 2nd Annual Divas of Dynamite Tournament.
– September 6th, Kacee defeated Samantha Starr at the GOUGE Rock and Wrestling Supershow.
– September 12th, Kacee lost the BWF Ladies Title to Jennifer Blaze.
– September 27th, Kacee competed in a Gauntlet for the vacant UWE Women’s Title.
– October 24th, Kacee defeated Sumie Sakai for the Queen of Valkyrie Title.
– November 1st, Kacee defeated Misty James for the BWF Ladies Title.
– November 14th, Kacee lost to Renee Michelle at PCW A Night to Remember VIII.
– January 23, 2015, Kacee retained the Queen of Valkyrie Title against Mistress Belmont.
– February 7th, Kacee lost the BWF Ladies Title to Misty James.
– March 7th, Kacee retained the Queen of Valkyrie Title against Jessie Brooks.
– March 22nd, Kacee lost to Tessa Blanchard at PWX Pure the Return Home.
– May 23rd, Kacee lost to Santana Garrett in the finals of the Masters of Ring One Night Tournament.
– September 19th, Kacee defeated Misty James at BTW Carolinas.
– October 16th, Kacee defeated Sera Feeny for the NWL Ladies Title.
– November 7th, Kacee defeated Misty James for the BWF Ladies Title.
– May 28, 2016, Kacee defeated Mickie James at DCW Rumble in the Burg.
– October 1st, Kacee lost the BWF Ladies Title to Rebecca Lynn.
– October 29th, Kacee & Amanda Rodriguez defeated Chasity Taylor & Madi Maxx at MVW Deja Voodoo.
– December 10th, Kacee defeated Deonna Purrazzo for the DCW Women’s Title.
– February 25, 2017, Kacee retained the title against Tasha Steelz.
– March 25th, Kacee defeated Maria Manic at Dynasty 2K17.
– June 2nd, Kacee defeated Delilah Blue at MVW Hostile Takeover.
– October 13th, Kacee challenged Bambi Hall for the ASW Women’s Title.
– November 24th, Kacee defeated Rosemary for the vacant MVW Women’s Title.
– February 21, 2018, Kacee defeated Davienne at UFO Wrestling February Vacation ’18.
– March 4th, Kacee defeated Samara on WCWC TV.
– March 24th, Kacee won a 4-Way to win the vacant WWGP Women’s Title.
– June 13rd, Kacee retained the DCW Women’s Title against Gia Scott.
– August 11th, Kacee defeated Allie Recks at WOW Women of Warriors 6.
– January 26, 2019, Kacee lost the DCW Women’s Title to Annabelle Stackhouse, but she would also win the DCW Rumble for Glory ’19.
– February 23rd, Kacee defeated Ronnie Radke for the DCW Heavyweight Title.
– May 26th, Kacee challenged Allysin Kay for the NWA World Women’s Title.
– October 5th, Kacee challenged Crystal Rose for the PWA Women’s Title.
– October 26th, Kacee lost the DCW Heavyweight Title to RGP.
– January 18, 2020, Kacee lost to Miranda Gordy at CWA No Surrender.
– June 20th, Kacee won a 3-Way to win the vacant BCW Women’s Title.