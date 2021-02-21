Bad Bunny sings on Saturday Night Live…with the WWE 24/7 title

WWE 24/7 champion Bad Bunny showed up on Saturday Night Live yesterday for one of his musical performances with the actual title.

Singing Te Deseo Lo Mejor from his El Último Tour del Mundo album, Bunny sat on a staircase with the 24/7 title on his leg for the whole duration of the song. He won the title this past Monday on Raw after he pinned Akira Tozawa during a backstage segment.

The 26-year-old then had a rather steamy performance with Rosalía for the song La Noche de Anoche…but there was no title in this one!

Bad Bunny is currently doing wrestling training at the Performance Center with a WrestleMania tag team match in the plans.