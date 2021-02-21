2/21/21 ROH TV Report

– Ring of Honor television opens up with our host, Quinn McKay. She runs down the card for the night as the main event will be MexaSquad defending the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles against Shane Taylor Promotions. Mike Bennett will compete against Bateman, also next week Shane Taylor will challenge Rush for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship.

– Commentators for the night are Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman. Bobby Cruise is the ring announcer. Joe Mandak is the referee for the first match and Todd Sinclair refereed the second & third match.

The winner of the opening match tonight will challenge The Foundation next week for the ROH World Tag Team Titles.

***Match #1: La Facción Ingobernable (Kenny King & Dragon Lee) defeated The Briscoes (Jay & Mark) to become the #1 Contenders to the ROH World Tag Team Titles. (Flip Gordon interfered to help LFI as Amy Rose distracted the referee). After the match EC3 comes out to cut a promo about Honor & how Jay Briscoe is one of the only men he respects in this business. He finishes why saying Jay is a free man and he controls his own narrative.

***Match #2: Mike Bennett defeated Bateman with a Piledriver. After the match Matt Taven runs in to beat down Bateman with Bennett. Taven grabs the mic & calls out Vincent by saying he wants a match with him to settle this once and for all or he’ll take out Bateman. Vincent says No so Taven takes out the leg of Bateman with a chair.

– A promo is aired for the World Title match next week as Shane Taylor will go up against Rush.

***Match #3: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Bishop & Kaun) defeated MexaSquad (Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus) to win the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles.