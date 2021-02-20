WWE not allowing Stardom to book Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane recently made a request to work the upcoming March 3 Stardom show but was denied, reports the Wrestling Observer.

Sane left WWE to return to Japan over the summer but had time remaining on the contract and is now fulfilling an “ambassador” type role for the company in her home country.

The Stardom show on March 3 is being billed as the biggest Show in the promotion’s history and they were hoping to have Sane wrestle a high profile singles match or even simply participate in legends Royal Rumble type match if it meant making it easier to get the green light from WWE. As it turns out, all requests were denied and unless WWE has a change of heart, she will not be appearing on the show.