Heath to undergo surgery on March 1

Impact Wrestling’s Heath, the man formerly known as Heath Slater in WWE, is set to undergo surgery on March 1 to repair four different issues which have kept him out of the ring since late last year. In a message on social media, Heath said that after visiting three different doctors, he finally found one who is ready to do all his surgeries. “I have a sports hernia on the left side of my pubic bone, another hernia on the right side that I don’t even know the name of it. My abductor muscle is actually ripped off the bone, has to get re-sutured and I have a rip in my abdomen wall on both sides,” Heath wrote. He admitted that he’s going to be out for a little while after surgery but March 1 will be the day the road to recovery starts. Heath, who joined Impact Wrestling after he was released by WWE, made his last appearance for the promotion at the October Bound For Glory pay-per-view.