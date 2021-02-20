Shelly Martinez Talks About Having Heat with Hernandez and Luke Gallows

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

On the latest edition of Shelly Live on VOC Nation, former WWE and TNA star Shelly Martinez talked about the heat she has with both Luke Gallows and Hernandez, and how she doesn’t understand why. Here are some highlights:

On not understanding having heat with Hernandez: “Hernandez is one of those people that I have asked over and over to his face what is problem with me is, and he says he has no problem with me. I don’t know what else to do when it comes to that point. When it comes to a point I’m able to talk to people and say ‘what is your issue with me’ and they back down, I don’t know what else to do. There’s no other conversation to be had. “

On Hernandez being rude to her at a convention: “The second to the last time we worked together, we were taking group shots at (a) convention together, he was standing behind me and flipping me off. So fans have these photos; they sent them to me. Maybe some fans for a second think that’s funny, but maybe some don’t… “

On having a good relationship with LAX while in TNA: “When I was in LAX, it seemed to me that Shawn (Hernandez) was really cool with me. We would joke, we had inside jokes, (but) it wasn’t until life after TNA that I realized (there was) an issue. At least with Kevin (Fertig) we butted heads while we were working together, so it is what it is. But when I was with LAX, as far as I was concerned, we were cool… If you’re going to have an issue to where you have to block me for whatever reason, it’s like weird to me… That’s why I don’t talk about Hernandez, that’s why I don’t talk about LAX really…for whatever reason, these people have an issue with me.”

On having heat with Luke Gallows: “He used to be interested in somebody that I was very close to at one point in my life. I was all about them, I thought they would be a great couple together. When I got to find out more about his dating history and things like that, I (didn’t think) he was good for my friend after all so I was very against it. It’s so crazy because around the time that I was all for it, she was very hesitant about it; but then when I said ‘you dodged a bullet’, she was like ‘I like him now.’ Well, they ended up getting married. To be honest with you, I don’t know what his issues with me are aside from the fact that she probably has told him what I said about him, how I feel about him, his dating history, and things of that nature…”

On how the negativity affects her: “I think it’s hilarious that these two dudes that I’ve literally done nothing to – and both of them never tried to sleep with me, so it’s not like they’re mad (about getting turned down)… (I loved to party) with Luke Gallows, I loved to drink with him, whatever. With Hernandez I loved performing with him, I loved goofing off backstage with him, it was fond memories… these dudes all of the sudden just have a problem with me.”

