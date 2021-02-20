Jon Moxley versus Ryan Nemeth Added to AEW Dynamite Card

Jon Moxley will be in action on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Moxley will face Ryan Nemeth on Wednesday’s episode.

The episode will air Wednesday on TNT, and the updated card is as follows:

* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix

* Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler

* The Varsity Blondes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Semifinal Match: Nyla Rose OR Tay Conti vs. Anna Jay OR Dr. Britt Baker