Joel Gertner Talks Meeting Paul Heyman for the First Tim

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Legendary ECW ring announcer, commentator, and the Quintessential Stud Muffin Joel Gertner sat down alongside up and coming announcer/commentator The Young Professor on the Rewind, Recap, Relive podcast where wrestling vets are co-interviewed with rising stars to compare experiences and provide insight.

Of note, Joel talks his journey into pro wrestling, his elevator pitch to Paul Heyman on working for him at only 20 years old, and making the decisions to not finish his education at Cornell University to pursue a career in wrestling.

Both guests do a great job shedding some light on the intricacies of being a non wrestling performer in the pro wrestling industry.