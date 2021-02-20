Bayley and Aaron Solow call off their engagement

WWE Bayley and fiancé, Aaron Solow, have announced that they’ve parted ways.

Solow, who has recently been making waves on AEW Dark and would subsequently join the Nightmare Family, would tweet a statement out confirming the news:

“This has been an extremely difficult decision to make.

“Pam and I have come to the realization that we have a completely different idea of what we want our future to look like, because of this we feel that it would be in our best interests to call off our engagement and end our relationships.

“We have a lot of great memories together that we’ll forever cherish. We’ve agreed to remain friends and will continue to support each other in our career and lives.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy on this matter.