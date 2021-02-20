AEW Women’s title eliminator match to air on Bleacher Report

The Thunder Rosa vs Riho match part of the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator tournament will air on February 28 free on Bleacher Report. The announcement was made by AEW President Tony Khan yesterday. “This will be free worldwide for all fans on Bleacher Report, not BR Live for this show, back on BR Live domestic/FITE a week later for Revolution,” Khan wrote. “It’s huge to get exposure on Bleacher Report available to millions of fans worldwide + a reminder Revolution is Sunday 3/7, not on Saturday.”

Khan noted that BR has 9.4 million subs on Twitter and an additional 14.8 million Instagram followers so for them it’s a huge opportunity to expose the AEW product to them, even though AEW already airs pay-per-views on B/R Live and aired an awards show on the platform a few weeks ago. Tay Conti vs Nyla Rose and Britt Baker vs Anna Jay are the other first-round matches remaining from the U.S. side of the bracket. The Japanese side first round has been completed and the quarter final matches have been set already with Yuka Sakazaki vs Emi Sakura and Ryo Mizunami vs Aja Kong. The winner of the whole tournament will face Hikaru Shida at Revolution on March 7.