2/19/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown was back to its usual levels this week, drawing 2,071,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, an increase of 188,000 viewers over last week’s show. Smackdown last week ended with 1,990,000 viewers after final numbers came in on Monday.

The show started with 2,038,000 viewers and then increased to 2,105,000 viewers in the second hour. It tied first in the 18-34, tied second in 18-49, and fourth in 25-54 demos with 0.3, 0.5, and 0.65 in the ratings respectively.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

