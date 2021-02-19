WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will feature the final build for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show, and that’s the six-man main event featuring Elimination Chamber competitors. Daniel Bryan, Cesaro and Kevin Owens will battle Jey Uso, King Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn for Chamber momentum.

It’s likely that Seth Rollins will be appearing tonight. Rollins returned last week and ended up attacking Cesaro after giving a return speech, making it clear he’s still up to his heel antics.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.