WWE handing $3,000 stock awards to corporate employees

Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics is reporting that WWE is handing out $3,000 stock awards to a large number of corporate employees, stocks that fully vest next month. The offer is not directly available to all employees though but a majority of them will be able to take advantage of it.

The timing of this is quite interesting as last week the company announced in several internal meetings that employees would not be getting any bonuses or promotions for the time being, leading to several unhappy individuals. At the current price, employees would get around 63 or 64 WWE shares each.

WWE stock nosedived a bit after the Q4 2020 financial earnings report after the company fell short of its $1 billion in revenue target for the year. Stocks were trading at the $57 range before the earnings call and then dipped $10 to $47 where it’s been currently stuck since then.